Governor Reynolds joins other governors urging Pres. Biden to end Public Health Emergency

DES MOINES, Iowa (KWWL) -- Governor Kim Reynolds has joined 24 other state governors in sending President Joe Biden a letter urging for him to put and end to the Federal Public Health Emergency (PHE) in 2023.
In a press release, Governor Reynolds said, “We have come so far since the beginning of the pandemic—we now have the tools and information necessary to help protect Iowans from COVID-19.”
President Biden has extended the PHE through January 11, 2023, and is expected to extend it through April 2023.
According to the press release, the governors are urging President Biden to let the PHE expire in April.
Governor Reynolds continued, “The PHE is negatively affecting states, primarily by artificially growing our population covered under Medicaid, regardless of whether individuals continue to be eligible under the program. Since the beginning of the pandemic, states have added 20 million individuals to the Medicaid rolls, an increase of 30-percent, and those numbers continue to climb as the PHE continues to be extended every 90 days.”
The full letter to President Biden can be read here.