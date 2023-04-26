Governor Reynolds issues Disaster Proclamation for five counties amid flooding concerns

DES MOINES, Iowa (KWWL) -- On Tuesday, Governor Kim Reynolds issued a disaster proclamation for five counties in response to Mississippi River flooding.
The proclamation activates the Iowa Individual Assistance Grant Program and Disaster Case Management Program for the counties of Clayton, Clinton, Dubuque, Jackson and Scott.
The Iowa Individual Assistance Grant Program provides grants up to $5,000 for households that are up to 200% of the federal poverty level. These grants can apply toward home and car repairs, food and clothing replacement, and temporary housing expenses. Receipts will be required for those seeking reimbursement from storm/flooding recovery.
Grant applications are available for 45 days after the date the proclamation was announced. Applications can be found at Iowa Department of Human Services website.
The Disaster Case Management Program seeks to address more serious needs, such as injuries related to the flooding. There are no income eligibility requirements, and the program closes 180 days after the date the proclamation was announced. For more information, visit this link.