Governor Reynolds issues disaster proclamation for 10 counties along the Mississippi River

IOWA (KWWL) -- Governor Kim Reynolds has issued a disaster proclamation for 10 counties along the Mississippi River in response to recent flooding.
The proclamation for state resources is for the counties of Allamakee, Clayton, Clinton, Des Moines, Dubuque, Jackson, Lee, Louisa, Muscatine and Scott.
Additionally Reynolds, "instructed the Iowa Department of Homeland Security and Emergency Management (HSEMD) to activate the State Emergency Operations Center in Johnston in order to coordinate the state's response activities." HSEMD will work with counties to monitor conditions.
Iowans who live along the Mississippi River are urged to pack an emergency kit with enough supplies for several days, as well as stay informed on flooding forecasts.