Governor Reynolds asking court to allow fetal heartbeat bill to take effect

DES MOINES, Iowa (KWWL) -- On Monday, attorneys representing Governor Kim Reynolds filed a brief, asking the court to allow the state's "Fetal Heartbeat" law to take effect.
The law was enacted in 2018, but a state trial court put the law on hold after an Iowa Supreme Court found a state constitutional right to an abortion.
In the wake of Roe v. Wade having been overturned, Governor Reynolds is attempting again to allow the legislation to take effect.
The law would prohibit elective abortions after a fetal heartbeat is detected.