Governor Reynolds agrees to participate in televised debate against DeJear on Oct. 17

DES MOINES, Iowa (KWWL) -- Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds has agreed to participate in a statewide gubernatorial debate, formally accepting the invitation from Iowa PBS. The Iowa Press debate has been announced for Monday, October 17 at 7:00 p.m.
The announcement comes in the wake of calls from her opponent, Iowa Democratic governor candidate Deidre DeJear, who has been pushing to hold three debates.
Though it doesn't seem like three will take place, Governor Reynolds appears ready for the challenge against DeJear in the debate.
“I look forward to this opportunity to discuss the issues that are important to Iowans and appreciate the invitation from Iowa PBS,” said Governor Reynolds.
“Iowans across the state deserve access to a vigorous debate about the future of Iowa and I know Iowa PBS will put on a fair, impartial debate," she added.
The debate will air on Iowa PBS, and will also be streamed on YouTube, Facebook, Twitter, and at the Iowa PBS website.