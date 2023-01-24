Governor Kim Reynolds signs private school bill into law

DES MOINES, Iowa (KWWL) -- Governor Kim Reynolds has signed the "School Choice" bill into law on Tuesday morning, a program that is expected to spend $345 million in taxpayer funds every year to pay families to send their children to private schools.
The "Students First Act" was signed on Tuesday morning after passing the Iowa House and Senate on Monday night.
The Senate passed the bill by a 33 - 17 vote, and the House passed it by a 55 - 45 vote.
The bill will provide $7,500 vouchers to families sending their kids to private schools. The Governor's Office estimates it will cost the state around $900 million over the next four years.
Dubuque County has the second-highest number of non-public students, but administrators in both private and public school systems say that the bill could have a big impact.
Other public school districts, like Linn-Mar, have also voiced concerns with the bill, with staff members sending out an e-mail explaining their concerns.
Governor Reynolds made the bill one of her top priorities for this term. Reynolds believes that it's critical to lead Iowa in both the classroom and in the workforce.