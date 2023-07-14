Governor Kim Reynolds signs bill into law that bans most abortions in Iowa after six weeks

DES MOINES, Iowa (KWWL) -- Governor Kim Reynolds has signed a bill into law that bans most abortions in the state of Iowa, with exceptions for rape, incest and medical emergencies. Simultaneously, a Polk County District Judge on Friday said that he is taking the weekend to examine the case before deciding whether to place an injunction on the measure, allowing the law to take effect immediately.
The judge said that he will further examine the facts of the case before he rules on whether an injunction will be placed on the law. A ruling could come Monday or Tuesday. Currently, abortions are outlawed after six weeks in Iowa.
After the bill passed the Iowa House and Senate on Tuesday in a day-long special session, Planned Parenthood and the Iowa American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU) filed a legal challenge against the bill the following day.
Lawyers for abortion providers on Friday argued that the language of the bill was scientifically misleading, arguing that a "fetal heartbeat" isn't detected until after six weeks into a pregnancy. Instead, lawyers argued that electrical impulses are detected around six weeks, and not a heartbeat. An embryo is defined as a fetus at around eight weeks.
Additionally, they argued that the bill places an "undue burden" on women in the state, citing that most women are unaware they are pregnant at around six weeks. They also argued that women would receive significant delays in care if they went to another state to seek an abortion. They also cited logistical and financial hurdles as other burdens that women would face.
In 2019, an injunction was placed on a similar bill that would also have outlawed most abortions after six weeks. In a split ruling in June 2023, the Iowa Supreme Court upheld the 2019 injunction, preventing the law from taking effect.
At a signing event at Family Leader Summit in Des Moines on Friday, Reynolds said in a speech, "I can’t imagine a more appropriate place to sign this bill than here at the Family Leader Summit, alongside such strong advocates who have fought and prayed for the protection of life for decades. Thank you for your courage and conviction."
Reynolds continued, "We’re also privileged to be joined by many presidential candidates making their case to Iowans. I’m proud to stand shoulder-to-shoulder with all of them, united in our respect for life."