Governor Kim Reynolds departs on a trade mission to Italy, Kosovo and Israel

DES MOINES, Iowa (KWWL) -- Governor Kim Reynolds has departed for a two-week long trade mission to Italy, Kosovo and Israel. She left for the trip on Thursday.
Governor Reynolds is aiming to expand trade and renew sister city agreements on her trip.
In a press release, Reynolds said, "Italy, Kosovo and Israel hold great promise for Iowa in terms of trade and investment." She added, "The trade mission will focus on expanding opportunities with existing business partners and promoting Iowa to companies interested in establishing a U.S. presence. With one of the strongest and most resilient economies in the country and a workforce well-known for its skill and productivity, there is no better time to position Iowa as a strong global partner.”
She will meet with the United Nations Food and Agriculture Organization, businesses with Iowa investments, and agriculture business owners.
Governor Reynolds will return to Iowa on July 1.