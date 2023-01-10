Governor Kim Reynolds' Condition of the State Address

DES MOINES, Iowa (KWWL) -- Governor Kim Reynolds is set to deliver her "Condition of the State" address in at 6 p.m. Tuesday evening.
You can watch the address below.
It is a chance for Governor Reynolds to speak directly to Iowans and talk about her accomplishments like Iowa's budget surplus.
She will lay out her agenda for the new legislative session and talk about her vision for the state this year, next year and beyond.
Education reform will likely be a big part of the speech, particularly private school vouchers. Republican leaders in both chambers said education reform and property tax relief are their top priorities.
For the past two legislative sessions, Governor Reynolds has tried to pass bills that would take taxpayer money set aside for public schools and give it directly to parents who want to send their children to private schools as a 'scholarship'.
During the 2022 legislative session, Senate File 2369 passed the Iowa Senate with full Republican support but failed in the Iowa House.
Iowa Republicans are entering the seventh year of a trifecta, with control of both the Iowa House and Senate and the Governor's office.