Governor Kim Reynolds calls special session to enact pro-life legislation

DES MOINES, Iowa (KWWL) -- Iowa lawmakers will be back at the state capitol next week for a special session to consider new restrictions on abortion in Iowa.
Governor Kim Reynolds announced on Wednesday that she has called a special legislative session. The General Assembly of Iowa will convene on Tuesday, July 11 with a goal to enact pro-life legislation regarding abortion.
"Iowans have elected representatives willing to stand up for the rights of the unborn and, in doing so, they have voted strongly in support of pro-life principles and against the arbitrary destruction of innocent, defenseless lives,” Governor Reynolds said.
Republican leaders have hinted they wanted to do more on abortion after the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade and the Iowa Supreme Court ruled abortion is not protected by the state constitution last summer.
“I believe the pro-life movement is the most important human rights cause of our time. Not only will I continue to fight against the inhumanity of abortion, but I will also remain committed to supporting women in planning for motherhood, promoting fatherhood and parenting, and continuing policies that encourage strong families," Reynolds said. "These are the most essential building blocks of our society, and they are what will keep the foundation of our state and country strong for generations to come.”
Iowa Democrats reacted to the news of the special session late Wednesday.
"We knew this would happen. Republican extremists, led by Gov. Kim Reynolds, are rushing to take away Iowans’ established rights and personal freedoms. And they hope they can do it fast enough that Iowans won’t even notice. Now is the time for Iowans to fight back against an extreme abortion ban that will cost women their lives as well as their freedom. Iowans see how abortion bans have caused heartbreak, complications, and death in other states. We won’t stand for it here," said Senator Pam Jochum of Dubuque, Iowa Senate Democratic Leader. "This attack on reproductive healthcare is opposed by a large majority of Iowans. Senate Democrats will be fighting for that majority on the Senate floor next week, and we call on every Iowan to join us.”
This past year, lawmakers did not take up the issue of abortion. Instead, they waited to see how the case of the 2018 fetal heartbeat law played out.
Currently, abortion in Iowa is legal up to 20 weeks. The heartbeat law banned abortions at around six weeks, which is the time electric impulses can first be detected in the fetus' cardiac area. It was signed by Reynolds in 2018.
A Polk County district court judge struck down the law, which prohibited the state from enforcing it. The move was based on the Iowa Supreme Court's 2018 ruling, where the court said there was a fundamental right to abortion.
Last year, the Iowa Supreme Court reversed a four-year-old precedent and found there is no fundamental right to abortion
In a rare split 3-3 decision in June, the Iowa Supreme Court upheld a 2019 district court ruling that blocked the law.
"This lack of action disregards the will of Iowa voters and lawmakers who will not rest until the unborn are protected by law," Governor Reynolds said.
You can read the Governor's proclamation for a special session here.