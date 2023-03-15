Government alignment bill passes Iowa House and Senate

DES MOINES, Iowa (KWWL) -- Governor Kim Reynolds has released a statement after her government alignment bill has passed both the House and Senate.
Under the bill, 37 state agencies would be consolidated down to 16 in order to streamline the process of government. Reynolds says that it will save taxpayer money in the process.
In a press release, Reynolds said, “For decades, Iowans have seen state government grow beyond its means. Today, the Iowa House joined me and the Iowa Senate to declare an end to bloated bureaucracy. We are making government smaller, more efficient, and more effective. We are saving taxpayer dollars and putting Iowans' needs first. This transformational legislation will put Iowa in the best position to help our state thrive.”
Reynolds says that over the next four years, Iowa taxpayers will save $215 million. The bill heads to Reynolds' desk to be signed into law.
However, Democrats raised several concerns about the bill. One concern is that it is over 1,500 pages long. Others are worried that the bill could have unintended consequences, such as taking away needed services away from Iowans.