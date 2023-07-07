Gov. Ron DeSantis tweeted about providing aid to Iowa hours after being told it wasn't needed

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWWL) -- Florida Governor Ron DeSantis tweeted about sending help to Iowa after an apartment building partially collapsed in Davenport. However, according to NBC News, DeSantis tweeted that statement 10 hours after the state of Iowa said the help wasn't needed.
On June 4, Governor Kim Reynolds sent a request to Wisconsin and Florida asking for assistance at the deadly building disaster site.
In a records request obtained by NBC, it found that Iowa cancelled the request for help from Florida on June 5. Hours later, DeSantis tweeted that he directed, "personnel to assist in the ongoing recovery in Davenport following the recent building collapse."
At the request of Iowa, I've directed @FLSERT and @myFDOT to deploy personnel to assist in the ongoing recovery in Davenport following the recent building collapse.— Ron DeSantis (@GovRonDeSantis) June 6, 2023
We are proud to help the people of Iowa. pic.twitter.com/nlq3mn7VpE
The building collapse resulted in the deaths of three people and displaced dozens more. Since the collapse in late May, the building has been fully demolished.
Building owner Andrew Wold and the city of Davenport have been at the center of several lawsuits from tenants who claim that negligence resulted in the building collapse.