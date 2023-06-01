Gov. Reynolds signs 66 bills into law, including ones dealing with SNAP benefits, Iowa Caucus

DES MOINES, Iowa (KWWL)- Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds signed 66 bills into law on Thursday, including several significant pieces of legislation dealing with the state auditor, Iowa Caucus and SNAP benefits.
Reynolds announced she signed the bills late Thursday afternoon. Her office said it was the final batch of bills passed during the 2023 legislative session she needed to sign before the deadline on Friday.
One of the most controversial on the list is Senate File 478, which limits the authority of the lone Democratic statewide elected official, State Auditor Rob Sand. The bill blocks the auditor and his team from accessing some information, including tax returns, medical records, police reports and academic records. Anyone being audited would need to agree to allow the auditor access to those records.
"We call this the worst pro-corruption bill in Iowa history for a reason. It will
allow insiders to play fast and loose with Iowans' tax dollars because those very same people will be able to deny the Auditor's Office access to the records necessary to expose them," Sand said. "As Assistant Attorney General, I prosecuted criminal cases for seven years. This is akin to letting the defendant decide what evidence the judge and jury are allowed to see."
Sand has called the bill "the single most pro-corruption bill that has ever come out of the Iowa legislature." He said it jeopardizes the state's bond rating and puts billions of dollars in federal aid for Iowa at risk.
"Governor Reynolds ignored a bipartisan group of oversight and accounting professionals opposed to the bill, as well as members of her own party who voted against it," Sand said. "More importantly, she ignored Iowans who want to know how their tax dollars are spent."
Another bill signed into law on Thursday by Governor Reynolds would significantly change the Iowa caucuses and mandate Iowans be physically present at the caucus precinct to participate.
"If the state central committee of a political party chooses to select its delegates as a part of the presidential nominating process at political party precinct caucuses on the date provided, the precinct caucuses shall take place in person among the participants physically present at the location of each precinct caucus," House File 716 reads.
For 2024, Iowa Democrats plan to make "significant procedural changes" to allow more people to participate in the caucuses. Voters would send in their "Presidential Preference Cards" by mail.
"No political party can tell another political party how to conduct its party caucuses," Iowa Democratic Party Chair Rita Hart said. "Iowa Democrats will do what's best for Iowa, plain and simple."
House File 716 allows the state central committee of each political party to set the rules for participating in or voting at a precinct caucus, including how long before the caucus a voter needs to register with a political party.
It also changes how ties are handled in primary elections for state House or Senate seats. Party precinct committee members who live in the legislative district will select the winner.
"For many years, Iowa Democrats have worked in good faith with the Republicans to preserve our caucuses. This legislation ends decades of bipartisanship, and now Kim Reynolds has signed off on this attempt to meddle in Democratic party business," Hart said. "Iowa Democrats are committed to moving forward with the most inclusive caucus process in Iowa's history no matter what. We will do what's good for Democrats, what's good for Iowa, and what's good for democracy."
Governor Reynolds also signed Senate File 494 into law, requiring new hurdles to receive SNAP benefits.
The bill changes eligibility requirements and adds more checks for the "Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program."
The bill requires recipients to submit information through an eligibility verification system before collecting benefits. It also conducts an asset test on members of the applicant's home, capping it at $15,000 for a household to stay eligible.
A complete list of bills signed into law by Reynolds is below.
Reynolds signed Senate File 563 into law but used a line-item veto to strike one section of the bill. The bill deals with judicial appropriations, district associate judge appointments and noncontract appointment.
Reynolds struck out Section 8 of the bill, which would require a noncontract attorney's consent before they are appointed to represent an indigent individual.
"Proponents of this legislation argue that representing indigents will cause financial burdens not seen in other licensed professions. But the constitutional right to counsel cannot be so easily subverted," Reynolds wrote in her veto message. "All attorneys owe a duty to the legal profession to accept such an appointment if needed. And of course, this change creates the possibility that if no attorneys consent, indigent individuals will be left without legal representation. That possibility would truly bring about the crisis forewarned by some."
Gov. Reynolds entirely vetoed Senate File 388, which deals with conflicts between federal funding and the officer of the Chief Information Officer.
It deals with the significant state and federal funds used to expand access to high-speed broadband to unserved or underserved parts of rural Iowa.
"The OCIO currently has the flexibility to navigate this regulatory environment through its authority to set ambitious state standards, such as a high upload-download speed, and its ability to temporarily waive those standards if federal funding requires a lower standard," Reynolds wrote in her veto message. "Senate File 388 forfeits that flexibility and authority, instead requiring the OCIO to use the often-lower standards defined by the federal government."
While she acknowledged that the bill does not change the status quo, she said she vetoed it because "the State of Iowa should not be tethered to a federal standard when I am confident our state can chart its own course."
Here is a list of all the bills Reynolds signed on Thursday:
- SF 478: A bill for an act relating to the operation of state government, including the commencement of audits, information made available to the auditor of state, and disputes between governmental agencies.
- HF 466: A bill for an act relating to televised testimony in involuntary commitment hearings for persons with substance-related disorders and persons with mental illness.
- HF 564: A bill for an act relating to access to criminal history data in child in need of assistance proceedings.
- HF 216: A bill for an act relating to paternity in certain actions before the juvenile court.
- HF 398: A bill for an act relating to adoption proceedings by providing for representation of adoptive parents and guardians ad litem by local public defenders for children in certain adoption proceedings and modifying filing requirements for adoption petitions and notice requirements for adoption hearings of adults.
- HF 400: A bill for an act relating to the vacation of certain termination of parental rights orders.
- HF 655: A bill for an act providing for business organizations, including limited liability companies, providing penalties, and including effective date provisions.
- HF 432: A bill for an act relating to access by certain entities to specific records and documents maintained by a unit owners association.
- HF 232: A bill for an act relating to probate proceedings, including fiduciary and trustee duties, and including applicability provisions.
- HF 648: A bill for an act providing for the expungement of information regarding investment advisers and investment adviser representatives authorized to do business in this state.
- HF 359: A bill for an act relating to the modification of a bridge order issued pursuant to a previous child in need of assistance case.
- HF 719: A bill for an act relating to unfair or deceptive acts or practices in the rental of vehicles and making penalties applicable.
- HF 603: A bill for an act relating to purchasing of tires from the state by certain volunteer emergency services providers.
- HF 174: A bill for an act relating to the referral of a patient for diagnostic imaging by a physical therapist.
- HF 602: A bill for an act relating to the inclusion of the crisis hotline telephone and text numbers and internet address for the your life Iowa program or successor program on public school student identification cards and including applicability provisions.
- HF 93: A bill for an act prohibiting specified provisions in agreements between employers and certain mental health professionals and including effective date provisions.
- HF 671: A bill for an act establishing the professional counselors licensure compact.
- SF 494: A bill for an act relating to public assistance program oversight.
- HF 425: A bill for an act relating to the release of custody of a newborn infant under the newborn safe haven Act.
- HF 471: A bill for an act relating to mental health and disability services provided by the state and judicial procedures relating to child in need of assistance proceedings, adoptions, and the confinement of persons found incompetent to stand trial.
- SF 517: A bill for an act relating to the addition of biological parent information of an adult adopted person through reestablishment of an original certificate of birth, and providing fees.
- HF 708: A bill for an act relating to Medicaid reimbursement for services to individuals who meet the nursing home level of care and are required to register as sex offenders.
- HF 685: A bill for an act relating to health care services and financing, including nursing facility licensing and financing and the Medicaid program including third-party recovery and taxation of Medicaid managed care organization premiums.
- HF 397: A bill for an act relating to remote presence for purposes of notarial acts and executing wills and codicils, and including retroactive applicability provisions.
- HF 716: A bill for an act relating to elections, including primary elections, political party caucuses, updates to the statewide voter registration system, and costs of preparing lists of voters.
- HF 332: A bill for an act relating to the disposition of real property belonging to the state by the director of the department of administrative services.
- HF 631: A bill for an act relating to the rights of peace officers and public safety and emergency personnel, Brady-Giglio list policy, and confidential information, and including effective date provisions.
- HF 670: A bill for an act providing for veterinary medicine, including the care of animals under the supervision of a licensed veterinarian, providing penalties, and including effective date provisions.
- HF 541: A bill for an act relating to the tax certification deadline for sanitary districts and including applicability provisions.
- HF 666: A bill for an act providing for programs and regulations administered and enforced by the department of agriculture and land stewardship, providing fees, providing for the allocation of moneys, making penalties applicable, and including effective date provisions.
- SF 528: A bill for an act relating to persons eligible to hunt with a crossbow.
- HF 634: A bill for an act relating to persons certified to conduct time-of-transfer inspections of private sewage disposal systems, and providing penalties.
- HF 357: A bill for an act relating to health care employment agencies, health care employment agency workers, and health care entities, providing for the use of annual registration fees, and including retroactive applicability provisions.
- HF 265: A bill for an act relating to midwife licensure, providing for fees, and making penalties applicable.
- HF 269: A bill for an act relating to allowable forms of payment for amusement concessions at an amusement park and an arcade and including effective date provisions.
- SF 219: A bill for an act relating to educational requirements for a permit to perform tattooing.
- SF 549: A bill for an act relating to captive insurance companies, and including applicability provisions.
- HF 583: A bill for an act relating to the transfer of certain motor vehicles by operation of law, including associated odometer disclosure statements, and including retroactive applicability provisions.
- SF 575: A bill for an act relating to the economic development authority, including renewable chemical production, workforce housing, and innovation fund tax credits, the Iowa wine, beer, and spirits promotion board, and the beer and liquor control fund, and including applicability provisions.
- SF 565: A bill for an act relating to state and local finance and the administration of the tax and related laws by the department of revenue, and including effective date, applicability, and retroactive applicability provisions.
- HF 111: A bill for an act relating to an exception to the real estate transfer tax for deeds that transfer distributions of assets to beneficiaries of a trust.
- HF 617: A bill for an act relating to Iowa utilities board review of specified provisions and utility ratemaking procedures.
- HF 247: A bill for an act relating to communication methods regarding the disposition of unclaimed property and including applicability provisions.
- HF 258: A bill for an act relating to commercial driver’s licenses and commercial learner’s permits, including compliance with federal regulations, and making penalties applicable.
- HF 270: A bill for an act relating to certain deadlines relating to the informal review and protest of property assessments in counties declared to be a disaster area or that are the subject of a disaster emergency proclamation.
- HF 465: A bill for an act relating to the election of directors for county and state mutual insurance associations, and including effective date provisions.
- HF 605: A bill for an act relating to energy benchmarking requirements for private properties.
- HF 703: A bill for an act relating to the Hoover presidential library tax credit available against the individual and corporate income taxes, the franchise tax, the insurance premiums tax, and the moneys and credits tax.
- HF 711: A bill for an act relating to levee and drainage districts, by providing for the repair or reconstruction of levees, making appropriations, and including effective date provisions.
- HF 590: A bill for an act relating to moneys credited to the flood mitigation fund from fees collected for flying our colors registration plates.
- HF 660: A bill for an act relating to sales tax rebates for a raceway facility and making tax provision corrections.
- HF 677: A bill for an act relating to native winery and native brewery retail alcohol licenses.
- HF 710: A bill for an act relating to the endow Iowa tax credit, making appropriations, and including retroactive applicability and effective date provisions.
- HF 714: A bill for an act relating to construction projects transporting electricity and water and including retroactive applicability provisions.
- HF 709: A bill for an act appropriating federal moneys made available from federal block grants and other nonstate sources following state government realignment, allocating portions of federal block grants, and providing procedures if federal moneys or federal block grants are more or less than anticipated, and including effective date and retroactive applicability provisions.
- SF 557: A bill for an act relating to and making appropriations for state government administration and regulation, including the department of administrative services, auditor of state, ethics and campaign disclosure board, offices of governor and lieutenant governor, department of inspections, appeals, and licensing, department of insurance and financial services, department of management, Iowa public employees’ retirement system, public information board, department of revenue, secretary of state, treasurer of state, and Iowa utilities board, creating a licensing and regulation fund, and modifying provisions related to major procurement contracts for the Iowa lottery division of the department of revenue.
- SF 558: A bill for an act relating to and making appropriations involving state government entities associated with agriculture, natural resources, and environmental protection.
- SF 576: A bill for an act relating to transportation and other infrastructure-related appropriations to the department of transportation, including allocation and use of moneys from the road use tax fund and the primary road fund.
- SF 560: A bill for an act relating to and making appropriations to the education system, including the funding and operation of the department for the blind, the department of education, and the state board of regents; requiring the state board of regents to conduct a study and prepare a report related to diversity, equity, and inclusion programs and efforts; providing for responsibilities of the workforce development board; establishing the Iowa workforce grant and incentive program; requiring the department of education to convene a task force to study issues related to programs for at-risk students and dropout prevention programs; modifying provisions related to the future ready Iowa skilled workforce grant program, the all Iowa opportunity scholarship program, the education savings account program, the gap tuition assistance program, the Iowa educational services for the blind and visually impaired program, career and technical education programs, the fine arts beginning teacher mentoring program, the equipment replacement and program-sharing property tax levy, and the posting of education-related job openings; and including effective date, applicability, and retroactive applicability provisions.
- SF 561: A bill for an act relating to appropriations for veterans and health and human services and including other related provisions and appropriations including health policy oversight, public assistance program provisions and a public assistance modernization fund, sprinkler systems for home and community-based services waiver recipient residences, a state-funded family medicine obstetrics fellowship program and fund, adoption subsidy program nonrecurring adoption expenses, real estate transactions involving departmental institutions, providing penalties, and including effective date and other applicability date provisions.
- SF 562: A bill for an act relating to and making appropriations to the justice system, including by providing for payments associated with indigent defense and representation, the funding of activities relating to consumer fraud and antitrust, a corrections capital reinvestment fund, an Iowa law enforcement academy study, a human trafficking study, and the funding of peace officer retirement, and including effective date and retroactive applicability provisions.
- SF 578: A bill for an act relating to state finances, including by making, modifying, limiting, or reducing appropriations, distributions, or transfers, authorizing expenditure of certain unappropriated moneys, making corrections, and including effective date, applicability, and retroactive applicability provisions.
- SF 559: A bill for an act relating to and making appropriations for the economic development of the state, including to the economic development authority, the Iowa finance authority, the public employment relations board, the department of workforce development, and the state board of regents and certain regents institutions, and modifying the housing renewal pilot program and provisions related to regional industry sector partnerships, the apprenticeship training program, and new jobs training agreements.
- SF 577: A bill for an act relating to and making appropriations from the rebuild Iowa infrastructure fund and technology reinvestment fund, establishing a destination Iowa fund, providing for related matters, and including effective date provisions.