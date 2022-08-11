Gov. Reynolds files motion challenging injunction on fetal heartbeat bill

DES MOINES, Iowa (KWWL) -- On Thursday Governor Reynolds, who is represented by Alliance Defending Freedom and Iowa attorney Alan Ostergren, filed a motion to request the district court to lift the injunction on Iowa's fetal heartbeat bill.
“The historic U.S. Supreme Court ruling overturning Roe has given us a new hope and pathway forward to challenge the Iowa court’s previous decision,” said Gov. Reynolds.
In 2018, the fetal heartbeat legislature passed, with Reynolds signing a law outlawing abortion at six weeks, which is when a baby's heartbeat is first detected.
A Polk County district court judge struck down the law, which prohibited the state from enforcing it. The move was based on the Iowa Supreme Court's 2018 ruling where the Court created a fundamental right to abortion.
Since the Iowa Supreme Court has since overruled that ruling, Reynolds is now asking for the district court to lift the injunction on the fetal heartbeat law.
“Life and death are determined by a person’s heartbeat, and I believe that includes our unborn children. As long as I’m Governor, I will stand up for the sanctity of life and fight to protect the precious and innocent unborn lives," Gov. Reynolds said.