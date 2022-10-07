Gov. Reynolds announces $14.1M in new Destination Iowa funds for tourism projects

DES MOINES, Iowa (KWWL) -- On Friday, Governor Kim Reynolds announced a new round of Iowa Economic Development Authority (IEDA) funds. $14.1 million in new grant funds will go toward four tourism projects in the state.
The Hoover Presidential Foundation in West Branch will be receiving $5 million toward an overhaul of the Library and Museum. An additional 2,250 square feet of new and interactive displays will be added with the new funding. The award accounts for 25% of the total project investment of $20.3 million.
The Webster County Conservation Board and the City of Fort Dodge are being awarded $4 million dedicated toward the Central River District Park and Discovery Center.
New meeting spaces, indoor and outdoor classrooms, and a scenic outlook area will be constructed with the newly awarded funds. Additionally, a 1.3 acre stormwater treatment wetland, with in-stream features like a whitewater drop, will be a part of the larger $19.9 million project investment. The newly announced funds account for 17% of the total project investment.
The City of Mason City and Cerro Gordo County are also being awarded $4.5 million toward a new biking/mountain biking location. The destination would include single-track trails and a bike park and pump track. The funds represent about 40% of the total project investment of $11.8 million.
Lastly, Cinema Paradiso, LLC in Davenport will receive $600,000 in order to revamp an unoccupied building into a new two-screen theater. The theater will be named The Last Picture House.
The theater will be home to exclusive events featuring local actors. The space will include a lounge, as well as a cocktail and rooftop bar. The new funding accounts for 16% of the total $3.7 million project investment.