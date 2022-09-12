Gov. Reynolds & 21 Governors pen letter to Biden criticizing student loan forgiveness plan

IOWA (KWWL) -- Governor Kim Reynolds, along with 21 other state Governors, has signed a letter to President Biden criticizing his administration's plan for federal student loan forgiveness.
"We support making higher education more affordable and accessible for students, but not at the expense of the American taxpayers,” said Gov. Reynolds.
The letter calls for the Biden administration to withdraw their student loan plan over concerns that it could drive up inflation.
Under the Biden administration's student loan forgiveness program, borrowers making less than $125,000 can receive $10,000 of their student loans forgiven. For students who received Pell grants to attend college, they can see up to $20,000 of their loans forgiven.
“Your plan will encourage more student borrowing, incentivize higher tuition rates, and drive-up inflation even further. These outcomes hurt everyone, but none more so than the millions of working-class Americans who've already paid off their loans or chosen not to borrow," Reynolds added.
The full letter, which includes signatures from Texas and Florida governors Greg Abbott and Ron DeSantis, can be viewed below.