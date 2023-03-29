Former Vice President Mike Pence returns to Iowa

IOWA (KWWL) -- Former Vice President Mike Pence made stops in the Des Moines area and then made two stops in eastern Iowa on Wednesday.
At his first stop in Urbandale, he was asked about challenging his subpoena to appear before a January 6 grand jury hearing. Pence explained that it was a constitutional obligation to do so and that the protections afforded to the President should also extend to him.
Pence said, "For me, the reason to challenge a subpoena of the Vice President in his role as President of the Senate was an important constitutional argument to have and now for the first time ever the court has recognized that those protections extend to a Vice President."
Pence then made his way to Cedar Rapids when he appeared at the Cedar Rapids Lion Club for a fireside chat. While there, he discussed the state of the nation and the divisions facing the country.
Pence said, "But man we're worried about the country. I always look at them and I'll say to you and I'll say to them 'we're gonna get it all back'. We're gonna get it all back. And when we get it back, we're gonna see a revival in the confidence and the patriotism of the American people. We just got to have government as good as our people again."
This is Pence's third visit to Iowa in March. He has still not announced if he will be running for President at this time.