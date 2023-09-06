Former President Trump, other GOP White House hopefuls to attend Cy-Hawk game

AMES, Iowa (KWWL)- Former President Donald Trump will travel to Ames this weekend to attend the annual Cy-Hawk game. It is the first time Trump has attended the Iowa-Iowa State game since 2015.
The Former President is one of three Republican presidential hopefuls planning to attend Saturday's game. Former Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson and Entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy will also be at Jack Trice Stadium.
Chris Larimer, KWWL's Political Analyst and a Professor of Political Science at the University of Northern Iowa, and the Coordinator of UNI's Master in Public Policy Program, said for all three of the candidates, it is a chance to be front and center with Iowa voters.
"You have a lot of Iowans at the game, and it captures the attention of many Iowans, which means you're probably capturing the attention of many potential caucusgoers," Larimer said. "It's a way to mix excitement about the game among many Iowans with potential excitement for any of these candidates' campaigns."
Larimer said this is a similar strategy to the Iowa State Fair, where you have a big event in the state, and the candidates come, drawing more attention and eyes. The candidates then try and refocus that attention on their campaigns.
"It's difficult to establish a close relationship in that setting, in a big event like that, but it's the start of trying to develop relationships with caucusgoers," Larimer said. "If the candidate is seen on television interacting with groups of voters, that plays into the narrative people have about a candidate. It starts to or continues to shape whatever narrative people in Iowa who are not at the game have about the candidate."
Larimer said the way that voters develop feelings about candidates is not by remembering all the details of everything, but it is built over time.
During a press conference on Tuesday, Iowa Head Coach Kirk Ferentz was asked about Trump's plans to attend the Cy-Hawk game.
"Great. There will be about 60,000 other people, too," Ferentz said. "That's great. I mean, it's, you know, election year in Iowa."
While it builds the narrative or the image that voters have of these candidates, in the long term, Larimer said it is hard to say what kind of an impact a visit to the Cy-Hawk game would have on a campaign.
"If we get into October, November, December, where there are going to be multiple visits by several candidates between now and then, whether or not a candidate was at the game this weekend may not weigh particularly heavily, but again, it's just another opportunity to shape the image that voters have of these particular candidates," Larimer said.
Given his resources, name recognition, and status as a former president, Trump is a very different type of candidate compared to the rest of the field.
In 2016 and now 2024, Trump has preferred the bigger rallies to the traditional caucus method of being in the state early and often and holding many small meetings.
"When you have an event like this, that seems to fit with what his campaign has done in the past, in terms of how he campaigns in Iowa leading up to the caucuses," Larimer said. "It's very different than what we've always said about the Iowa caucuses, as far as what works to build that slow momentum, meeting with as many county organizers or county chairs as you can and visiting as many counties and precincts as possible."
Since Jimmy Carter in 1976, the name of the game in Iowa has been retail politics, building support and momentum slowly by visiting counties well in advance of the Iowa caucuses and having small meetings across the state.
Trump didn't win the caucuses in 2016 but finished second behind Ted Cruz. In that campaign, Larimer said Trump spent considerably less time in the state and had significantly less organization on a county-by-county basis than the other candidates.
Before the game, Hutchinson and Ramaswamy will attend an Iowa Fourth Congressional District GOP Presidential Rally Tailgate. That will take place on Saturday morning at the Story County Fairgrounds.
The game kicks off at 2:30 p.m. in Ames on Saturday.