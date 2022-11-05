Former President Trump endorses Brenna Bird for Iowa Attorney General

DES MOINES, Iowa (KWWL)- Just days before Tuesday's midterm election, former President Donald Trump has thrown his support behind Brenna Bird, who is running against current Iowa Attorney General, Democrat Tom Miller.
Miller is running for reelection. He has served ten terms as Iowa's Attorney General and was first elected to the position in 1978. He is the longest-serving active state attorney general in U.S. history.
Bird was elected Guthrie County Attorney in 2018 and is President-elect of the Iowa County Attorneys Association. She also served as Chief Legal counsel for Terry Branstad when he was the Governor of Iowa.
"Brenna Bird backs the Blue and will always fight for our tremendous men and women of Law Enforcement," Trump wrote. "Next week, Brenna will defeat a very lazy and weak on crime Tom Miller, the longest serving Democrat Attorney General in the Country!"
Trump attacked Miller as a "radical left liberal" who "repeatedly tried to block out America First movement."
"He is a puppet of Sleepy Joe Biden and continues to support the Socialist Agenda which is killing our Country," Trump said.
The former president also endorsed other Iowa Republicans on the ballot on Tuesday. He threw his support behind Senator Chuck Grassley, Governor Kim Reynolds and Congresswoman Ashley Hinson.