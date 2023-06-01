Former President Donald Trump returns to Iowa

DES MOINES, Iowa (KWWL) - The campaign trail led Former President Donald Trump back to the Hawkeye State on Thursday. His visit came on the heels of a two-day visit from Florida Governor Ron DeSantis.
DeSantis held an official campaign kickoff event in West Des Moines on Tuesday, then crisscrossed the state on Wednesday, making stops in Sioux City, Council Bluffs, Pella and Cedar Rapids.
Trump attended a breakfast with a local conservative group, the Westside Conservative Club, at the Machine Shed restaurant in Urbandale. He also attended a lunch with faith leaders in Des Moines.
With eight months to go until the Iowa Caucus, the Former President said there is no way he would lose the Hawkeye State.
"I got China to give them $28 billion for their farmers, and a lot of people in this room got checks for hundreds of thousands of dollars because China was taking tremendous advantage of the farmer for a long time, and we took a little advantage, and we got hundreds of billions of dollars coming in from China," Trump said. "We gave the farmers $28 billion all over the country. That amounted to a lot of money per farmer, and many of you got it. So I said there's no way I can lose Iowa. Let's see what happens. I don't think so."
Trump told the crowd the War in Ukraine would not have happened if he was President.
"That would have never happened, zero chance. It didn't happen, never talked about it or even discussed it. I discussed it with Putin, and I told him you can't do that, don't do that, Vladimir (Putin), don't do that. A very, very strong talk I had with him," Trump said. "He always had his eye open for that. But he would have never done that if I was there. That whole thing would never be happening right now."
Later on Thursday, Trump will participate in a pre-recorded town hall in Clive with Fox News host Sean Hannity.
Since DeSantis formally launched his bid for the White House, Trump and Governor DeSantis have been stepping up their attacks on one another in the last several days. On Thursday, Trump pushed back on comments DeSantis made during events in Iowa this week that it would take two terms as President to finish the job.
"You don't need eight years. You need six months. We can turn this thing around so quickly," Trump said. "Who wants to wait eight years? We don't need eight years."
DeSantis is spending Thursday and Friday in New Hampshire and South Carolina. On Thursday, reporters asked him about Trump's comments at a Rochester, New Hampshire, event. DeSantis responded by asking why Trump didn't accomplish it in his first four years.
"The bureaucracy and the administrative state, if you only did four years, everything would get reversed. The bureaucrats would wait you out," DeSantis said. "There's a lot you could do on day one that'll have a big impact, but that bureaucracy, I think, is a huge problem."
The Florida Governor will return to the Hawkeye State on Saturday to participate in Senator Joni Ernst's annual "Roast and Ride" fundraiser at the Iowa State Fairgrounds in Des Moines.
South Carolina Senator Tim Scott, Former Vice President Mike Pence, Former South Carolina Governor and United Nations Ambassador Nikki Haley, businessman Perry Johnson, entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy and conservative talk radio host Larry Elder will also be in attendance. Trump currently plans to skip the event.