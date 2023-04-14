Food banks concerned about potential SNAP benefits changes

DES MOINES, Iowa (KWWL) -- Food banks in Iowa are concerned about a bill on the way to Governor Reynolds' desk that would require new hurdles in order to receive SNAP benefits.
The bill changes eligibility requirements and adds more checks for the "Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program."
The bill requires recipients to submit information through an eligibility verification system before collecting benefits. It also conducts an asset test on members of the applicant's home, capping it at $15,000 for a household to stay eligible.
The Northeast Iowa Food Bank Executive Director, Barb Prather, talked to KWWL in an interview.
Prather said, "If you have more than so much in savings, you have to use that first to be able to even apply. So you're just trying to feed yourself so you can go on with your life, and what's gonna happen is the person is gonna have to dwindle all their savings...Then you have to look at selling your assets in order to eat. And that's the sad part."
Governor Reynolds has yet to sign the bill into law.