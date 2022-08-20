Fmr. Vice President Mike Pence speaks at Bremer County Republican fundraiser

BREMER COUNTY, Iowa (KWWL) – Former Vice President Mike Pence continued his tour in Iowa, stopping at the Bremer County GOP's “Summer Grill and Chill” at the Waverly-Shell Rock Middle School Saturday.
Pence's stop in Bremer County comes a day after the former VP was dodging a downpour and severe weather at the Iowa State Fair on Friday.
His stop in Bremer County seemed to be a welcomed one with people filling the room at the school to hear what he had to say. The chair of the county party even dared to call Pence the next President of the United States, eluding to a presidential run for Pence which is something he hasn't officially announced.
Pence is trying to get Iowa Republicans excited for November seeing as though both Governor Kim Reynolds and Senator Chuck Grassley are on the ballot. Reynolds faces Democrat Diedre DeJear while retired Navy Admiral Michael Franken has the nomination for the Democrats against Grassley.
"I hardly have to tell you... today our country is almost unrecognizable, compared to the days of security and prosperity of the Trump-Pence administration. Today our borders are under siege; the worst border crisis in American history,” said Pence.
Pence also spent much of his time talking about Senator Grassley and his time in the Senate.
I was happy at the Iowa State Fair yesterday with Chuck Grassley who I just love. I can honestly say I was for Chuck Grassley before it was cool,” said Pence. "When we send him back to the United State Senate, he won't just be the President Pro-Tem, the senior Republican in a new, Republican majority, but he will continue to be one of the great conservative voices in our nation's capitol."
The Chair of the Democratic National Committee, Jaime Harrison, responded to Pence's visit to the state. Harrison honed in on the Republican Party's stance on abortion.
"The candidates Pence has come here to campaign for, like Senator Chuck Grassley and Zach Nunn, they support some of the most extreme anti-abortion policies the Republican Party is pushing,” Harrison said. "Republicans like Mike Pence and Nunn continue to threaten our healthcare and protections for pre-existing conditions. They want to cut Social Security and Medicare. They oppose lowering costs for families through the Inflation Reduction Act."
Representative Sandy Salmon, who is running for Senate, and State Representative candidate Charley Thompson were also at Saturday's event.