Florida Governor Ron DeSantis holds campaign rally in Cedar Rapids

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KWWL)- Florida Governor Ron DeSantis continued his swing through the Hawkeye state on Wednesday evening, holding a rally inside a packed room at Hawkeye Downs.
It was the final stop on a four-stop blitz across Iowa, following earlier visits to Sioux City, Council Bluffs and Pella.
"I think American decline is not inevitable, and I think it is a choice that we will make as people, particularly in this upcoming election," DeSantis said. "I think we have a chance to choose a better path, and if we choose a better path, we can have a revival of the greatness of America. We can revitalize it."
DeSantis held an Iowa kickoff event on Tuesday at a suburban Des Moines church.
In his speech on Wednesday evening in Cedar Rapids, DeSantis did not mention Trump by name but took an indirect shot at him.
"There is no substitute for victory, and we need to dispense with the culture of losing that has infected the Republican Party," he said. "Outside of Iowa, Florida and a handful of spots, we've had three disappointing election cycles in a row, and that's not going to cut it this time."
The latest polls show the former president is a heavy favorite in the GOP race.
DeSantis spoke at length about his accomplishments as Governor, including LGBTQ+ issues, strengthening parent's rights, fighting what he called the "indoctrination" of children in the classroom, school choice and gender ideology. Many of the conservative policies are similar to those passed by Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds. DeSantis joked Iowa is becoming the Florida of the North.
Governor DeSantis specifically mentioned his recent move to end Diversity, Equity and Inclusion programs at state Universities, which Iowa has talked about doing but has yet to do. He denounced what he called the elites that dominate American institutions and "wokeism," or awareness of social inequalities in the military and companies.
"What he and his campaign to argue that there's more substance to what he's done than maybe perhaps others in the field," KWWL Political Analyst and Professor of Political Science at the University of Northern Iowa and Coordinator of UNI's Master in Public Policy Program Dr. Chris Larimer said. "It's trying to present a campaign and present and really shape the narrative of their campaign about policymaking, and about electability, and how that contrasts with the former president."
If elected, DeSantis said he would be someone who gets things done.
"If I tell you I'm going to do something, I'm not just saying that because I'm telling you what you want to hear. If I don't think I can do it or it's not something I support, I don't make idle promises. When I tell you I am going to do something, you can take it to the bank. I am going to follow through," DeSantis said. "As president, I pledge to be an energetic executive that will take on all the big issues and on in a no-nonsense way."
Peter Burnett of Mt. Vernon said he has been impressed by DeSantis and what he has done in Florida. He came to see DeSantis because he was curious about his messages and how he would come across.
"I think a little less drama is good. I think he has good ideas," Peter said. "He's followed through with what he said he would do in Florida, and Florida seems like it's doing pretty well compared with the rest of the nation."
Penny Burnett said she supported Former President Trump twice but is unsure who she will vote for in 2024. She said she is open to other candidates like DeSantis, who have many of the same policies as Trump but without the baggage.
"We have backed Trump. We liked his policies, and we liked what he did for our country. Didn't always like how he came across, but that was who he was, and that is why he got things done," Penny said. "If someone else could get things done without all that drama, that would be great."
Trump has been attacking DeSantis for months. After an event in Clive on Tuesday evening, DeSantis fired back, attacking Trump his stances on immigration, supporting COVID-19 lockdowns and abandoning "America First" principles.
Rick Walters, who splits his time between Iowa and Florida, said he also supported Trump but is heavily considering supporting a younger candidate in 2024. He is not a fan of the attacks and mudslinging.
"I hope this whole election, all the candidates keep the primary and caucus out of the mud and just go to the issues," he said. "Focus on the President and administration instead of tearing each other down and talk about what we are going to do and the different ideas with the candidates instead of tearing each other down."
Governor DeSantis is trying to make the case that he is the most electable without turning off supporters of the other candidates, especially Former President Trump.
"If there's a concern about electability, if there's a concern about, you know, what the Trump campaign is going to look like, come early 2024, because there are so many other things out there at the moment, how does he present himself in a way that distinguishes himself from the former president, in a way that's, that doesn't alienate his supporters," Larimer said. "I think it's a delicate approach, right now, as we're seeing it, it's more focused on the policies that he's passed or sign into laws governor or the policies, he's advocated as governor of Florida. Really kind of, in a subtle way, giving up this notion of electability that his campaign and the staff are presenting him in a way that they think presents him as more electable than Donald Trump in 2024."
DeSantis will head to New Hampshire and South Carolina on Thursday and Friday before returning to the Hawkeye State on Saturday to participate in Senator Joni Ernst's annual "Roast and Ride" fundraiser at the Iowa State Fairgrounds in Des Moines.
South Carolina Senator Tim Scott, Former Vice President Mike Pence, Former South Carolina Governor and United Nations Ambassador Nikki Haley, businessman Perry Johnson, entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy and conservative talk radio host Larry Elder will also be in attendance.
On Thursday, Trump will speak to the Westside Conservative Club at the Machine Shed restaurant in Urbandale. He will also participate in a pre-recorded town hall in Clive with Fox News host Sean Hannity that same day. Trump also spoke at a GOP legislative dinner in Des Moines on Wednesday evening.