First on CNN: Biden administration prepares more measures to curb border crossings, keep migrants from journeying to the US

Weather Alert

...Fog Moving over North Central Iowa This Morning... Areas of fog are drifting southeastward this morning with visibilities dropping to between a half a mile to a mile. As the fog arrives, there have been occasions where the visibility has dropped to a quarter of a mile. If it is sunny at your location at the moment, fog may be arriving in the next hour or so. If traveling in north central Iowa this morning, be prepared for changes in visibilities and allow extra time to reach your destination. Areas of thicker fog may also lead to a few slick patches on area roads, bridges, and overpasses.