FINAL 2022 IOWA POLL: Sen. Grassley strengthens lead, Gov. Reynolds maintains large lead

DES MOINES, Iowa (KWWL)- A new Des Moines Register/Mediacom Iowa Poll shows Senator Chuck Grassley is widening his lead in the race for Iowa's Senate with just a few days left until election day.
In the Register poll, which the newspaper released on Saturday night, Senator Chuck Grassley has a double-digit, 12 percentage point lead over Retired Navy Admiral Michael Franken.
Selzer & Co. polled 801 likely Iowa voters between this past Monday and Thursday.
Grassley is running for reelection and an eighth term in Congress. Michael Franken, a former Navy Admiral from Sioux City, is vying to unseat him and become Iowa's first Democratic Senator since Tom Harkin.
Among those who are likely to vote or have already voted, 53% said they would vote for Grassley, while 41% said they would vote for Franken. 3% would vote for someone else, 2% said they were not sure who they would vote for and 1% said they already have voted but don't want to say who they voted for.
Grassley has widened his advantage since October when the Iowa Poll showed him only leading Franken by three percentage points.
94% of members of both political parties said they plan to vote for their party's candidate. Independent voters, which make up one-third of Iowa voters, favor Grassley over Franken, 47% to 41%. That is a shift from October when independent voters backed Franken over Grassley, 46% to 35%.
In the Des Moines Register poll, men favored Grassley 59% to 32%, while women favored Franken 50% to 46%.
Reynolds maintains strong lead
In the Register poll, Governor Reynolds has a 17-point lead over Democrat Deidre DeJear.
The poll shows that 54% of those who are likely to vote or have already voted support Reynolds and 37% of voters support DeJear, the same margin as the last Iowa Poll in July.
In the latest poll, 4% of voters support Libertarian Rick Stewart, and another 3% say they would vote for someone else. 1% of voters say they already have voters but don't want to say who they voted for.
Reynolds is running for a second full term in the Governor's office. DeJear ran for Secretary of State in 2018 but has never held public office.
In the poll, nearly half of independent voters, 48%, backed Reynolds, while 32% supported DeJear.
Bird closes the gap with Attorney General Tom Miller
Democratic Iowa Attorney General Tom Miller's lead is shrinking as the race for attorney general tightens in the campaign's final days.
According to the new Des Moines Register/Mediacom Iowa Poll, Miller has a two-percentage point lead over Brenna Bird/ 2% say they will vote for someone else, 1% say they will not vote, 5% say they are not sure, or do not remember who they voted for and 1% did not want to say.
Bird has made substantial gains since the Iowa Poll in October, which showed Miller with 16 point lead, 49% to 33%.
Miller has served ten terms as Iowa's Attorney General and was first elected to the position in 1978.
Miller is currently running for an 11th term. He is the longest-serving active state attorney general in U.S. history.
Miller has bipartisan appeal from both independents and Republicans. According to the poll, he is backed by 93% of Democrats and 12% of Republicans. Bird, on the other hand, has the support of 83% of Republicans and 5% of Democrats. Among independents, Miller leads 50% to 35%. However, Bird has cut into his lead since October.