Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT
THURSDAY...

* WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions with heat index values up to
112.

* WHERE...Central and South Central Iowa.

* WHEN...Until 7 PM CDT Thursday.

* IMPACTS...Extreme heat and humidity will significantly
increase the potential for heat related illnesses,
particularly for those working or participating in outdoor
activities.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...The long duration of the heat can be
particularly hard on the very young, the elderly and those
with medical conditions.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

&&

Federal judge temporarily blocks part of Georgia’s ban on gender-affirming care for trans youth

  • Updated
  • 0
Dozens of transgender students, their families and advocates roamed the halls of the Georgia State Capitol on March 20 before a critical vote on SB140.

 Robin Rayne/ZUMA Press

Washington (CNN) — A federal judge has temporarily blocked part of Georgia’s ban on gender-affirming care for transgender youth, ordering state officials to stop enforcing a key provision of the law more than a month after it took effect.

In an 83-page order issued Sunday, US District Judge Sarah Geraghty said the provision of Georgia’s law that bars licensed medical professionals in the state from providing patients under the age of 18 with cross-sex hormone therapy is “likely” unconstitutional. The law, Senate Bill 140, went into effect July 1.

Geraghty, an appointee of President Joe Biden, said the preliminary injunction against that portion of the law prevents state officials from enforcing it against all minors in the state, not just the minor plaintiffs who brought the legal challenge in late June. She said her order will remain in effect “pending trial, or until further order of the Court.”

Gender-affirming care spans a range of evidence-based treatments and approaches. The types of care vary by the age and goals of the recipient, and are considered the standard of care by many mainstream medical associations.

“Considering the record evidence as discussed at length in previous sections of this order, the Court determines that the imminent risks of irreparable harm to Plaintiffs flowing from the ban – including risks of depression, anxiety, disordered eating, self-harm, and suicidal ideation – outweigh any harm the State will experience from the injunction,” Geraghty wrote in the order.

SB 140 also bans medical professionals in Georgia from providing surgery related to gender transition to minors, but that provision of the law was not blocked by Geraghty because the plaintiffs didn’t challenge it in their lawsuit. The judge noted in her order that such interventions “are generally not considered until adulthood.”

An analysis conducted by Reuters and Komodo and released last year that examined US patients’ insurance claims from 2019 to 2021 found just 56 “genital surgeries” among patients ages 13 to 17 in the United States “with a prior gender dysphoria diagnosis.”

Enacting restrictions on gender-affirming care for trans youth has emerged as a key issue for conservatives, with at least 20 states having limited components of the care in recent years. When Georgia Republican Gov. Brian Kemp signed SB 140 in March he argued the law would “ensure we protect the health and wellbeing of Georgia’s children.”

CNN has reached out to Kemp’s office for comment.

The legal challenge to SB 140 was brought in late June by four transgender youth in the state and their families, as well as an advocacy group whose work includes “connecting families of transgender children to local practitioners who provide gender-affirming medical care,” according to the complaint.

“The Health Care Ban does nothing to protect the health or well-being of minors. To the contrary, the Ban undermines the health and well-being of transgender minors by denying them essential medical care,” lawyers for the plaintiffs wrote in their complaint.

The law allows minors who started “hormone replacement therapies” before July 1 to continue the treatment. None of the minor plaintiffs have started the therapy, according to the lawsuit, though all of them are planning to in the future. Two of the minors are taking puberty-blocking medication, the suit said.

The plaintiffs are being represented by lawyers from the Human Rights Campaign Foundation, the Southern Poverty Law Center, the American Civil Liberties Union of Georgia and the law firm O’Melveny & Myers LLP

“This decision is an incredible victory for Georgia families,” the attorneys said in a joint statement on Monday. “The ruling restores parents’ rights to make medical decisions that are in their child’s best interest, including hormone therapy for their transgender children when needed for them to thrive and be healthy.”

The-CNN-Wire

