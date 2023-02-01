Fed approves smallest rate hike since March, in nod to improved inflation outlook

The Federal Reserve approved a quarter-point interest rate hike Wednesday, slowing the pace of its increases in a clear sign that the central bank is seeing progress in its fierce battle with inflation.
The decision, at the conclusion of the Federal Open Market Committee's first meeting of 2023, comes after months of jumbo-sized rate increases intended to cool the economy, and marks the return to a more traditional interest-rate policy.
This story is developing and will be updated.
