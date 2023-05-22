Des Moines drag story hour draws supporters and protestors

DES MOINES, Iowa (KWWL) -- A drag story hour drew hundreds of people to the Des Moines Library over the past weekend. They showed up in support of "Iowa Safe School's" efforts to increase visibility and affirmation to LGBTQ kids.
The library was filled to capacity as hundreds of people, many with children, attended the event.
This year, Governor Kim Reynolds signed a few laws affecting LGBTQ kids. One restricts bathroom use for transgender students, and another bans gender-transition procedures for kids.
A Polk County Supervisor says that the legislation only hurts kids. Matt McCoy said, "We need to be inclusive, welcoming and bring as many people into our state as possible and the best way to do that is to send a positive message."
Not everyone was in favor of the move, with a small group of protestors standing across the street from the library during the event.
A bill that would have banned minors from attending drag shows in Iowa was introduced at the Iowa House this legislative session, but it did not make it out of the committee.