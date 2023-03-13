Delaware County looks to new avenues to slow down the Navigator Pipeline

DELAWARE COUNTY, Iowa (KWWL) -- Delaware County is hiring an attorney with several other counties to act on their behalf in slowing down the approval of the Navigator carbon dioxide pipeline.
Delaware County supervisors say that this attorney will give them and the landowners they represent a voice in the discussion. They hope this will slow down the process while regulations are put in place.
Delaware County joined with Bremer, Butler, Emmet, and Floyd counties to file a petition to intervene. This allows the attorney that the counties hired to represent them during meetings and hearings between Navigator and the Iowa utilities board.
Initially, several other counties in Iowa passed ordinances against the pipeline, but they've received lawsuits in exchange.
Jeff Madlom, the Chair of Delaware County's Board of Supervisors, says when he spoke with those county's supervisors, they advised him to take a different route.
Madlom said, "The counties that did do the lawsuit asked the rest of us to keep an eye on how things are going. Not necessarily get into a lawsuit.”
Madlom says his major contention with Navigator is their willingness to use eminent domain, which he believes should only be used for public good, and not for private companies.
However, fellow supervisor Shirley Helmrich says that even with this different path, they don't have much hope of actually stopping the pipeline.
Helmrich said, “Blackrock has very deep pockets. I don’t know that we can stop them. But I want them to be slowed down so PHMSA, the Pipeline and Hazardous Material Safety Administration, so they can actually get some safety rules written and put in place. Because right now, they don’t have them.”
Helmrich says an ordinance still isn't off the table. However, they will be watching how the current lawsuits against the ordinances develop before making one of their own.
Until something with the lawsuits change, the Delaware County supervisors say they are waiting for the IUB's decision, which isn't set to come until October.