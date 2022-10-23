Deidre DeJear talks with voters on the UNI campus

CEDAR FALLS, Iowa (KWWL)- With less than three weeks until the midterm elections, Democratic Gubernatorial nominee Deidre DeJear spent the weekend traveling across Eastern Iowa. On Sunday night, she was on the University of Northern Iowa campus to speak to students.
DeJear and her running mate, Clinton County Auditor Eric Van Lanker, held a town hall to answer questions and share their vision for the state's future.
"We're reminding our students of how critically important their voices are. Our students have led every movement that has meant something to the state and this country with them being at the heart of overcoming the challenge," DeJear said. "It just means a lot to be hanging out with the Panthers today. This is a stop that I make quite often when I'm doing campaign cycles because I know we've got to make sure that people understand that they mean something in this race."
DeJear is a small business owner from Des Moines who ran for Secretary of State in 2018 but has never held public office. She is running against incumbent Republican Governor Kim Reynolds. Reynolds, who took over as Governor in mid-2017, is running for a second full term in the Governor's office.
During the town hall, DeJear spoke with students about workforce development, education and mental health.
"These are real people issues that we're talking about, and to be frank, they're not partisan in nature," DeJear said. "These are issues that connect all of us whether Republican Democrat, Independent, Libertarian wherever people fall, these are the real issues that Iowans care about."
Earlier in the day, DeJear held a "Get Out the Vote Rally and Canvass" Launch with State Rep. Ako Abdul-Samad, D-Des Moines, Congresswoman Cindy Axne, D-IA 3 and House Majority Whip James Clyburn, D-South Carolina.
Reynolds and several other Republican candidates, including Senator Chuck Grassley and Congresswomen Ashley Hinson, R-IA 1, and Mariannette Miller-Meeks, R-IA 2, spoke at Joni Ernst's annual Roast and Ride on Saturday.
On Saturday morning, DeJear and Van Lancker help a rally for reproductive rights in Davenport with State Representative Phyllis Thede, D-Scott County.
They also made stops at Comiskey Park in Dubuque for an "Our Voice, Our Future, Our Power to Choose" event and the Mesquaki Bingo Casino Hotel Convention Center for a town hall.
"This race is not about the R behind our name or the D behind it. This race is about Iowans, and it's not just this race because, on the other side of November 8, we're going to be committed to Iowans," DeJear said. "We don't want people walking behind us. We want them walking beside us so that we can make this state and let the world know what we're capable of once again."
Early voting is underway across Iowa. Election day is November 8.