Critics of Summit pipeline say permit application process is being rushed

WATERLOO, Iowa (KWWL) -- Landowners are speaking out against the Summit CO-2 pipeline, which would spread from North Dakota to halfway through Iowa. They say that the permit application process is being rushed too quickly.
The Iowa Utilities Board has set hearings on the permit application for August 22, which is two months earlier than anticipated.
Attorneys for the landowners speaking out are arguing that the board isn't listening to their concerns, and are rushing the process.
Anna Ryon with the Iowa Office of Consumer Advocate said, "The utilities board simply won't have the time it needs to adequately consider the eminent domain requests and the public benefit of the pipelines."
The group is pushing for a moratorium, saying that it would allow the Iowa Utilities Board more time to have a fair and properly conducted hearing.