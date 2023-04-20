Controversial 'parent's choice' bill heads to Governor Reynolds' desk

DES MOINES, Iowa (KWWL) -- A controversial and wide-ranging education bill dealing with parent's rights in the classroom is heading to Governor Reynolds' desk for signature into law.
This has been bouncing between the House and Senate chambers, as House and Senate Republicans worked out some differences in the bill, titled Senate File 496. The bill has to do with "parent's rights", with lawmakers saying the bill ensures that parents have a voice in their children's education.
The bill bans education on gender identity and sexual orientation in grades K-6. Under the bill, districts would not be allowed to "knowingly give false or misleading information" to parents about their child's gender identity.
Parents will also need to give consent for a student to go by pronouns that differ from a student's biological sex. Schools would also have to remove any books that show or describe sexual acts.
It also gives parents an avenue to challenge the books that are available in classrooms and school libraries.
Marshalltown representative Sue Cahill (D) said, "the amendment does nothing to further parental rights, but instead will cause harm to students who are LGBTQ+, like not respecting their choice of names and pronouns."
Orange City representative Skyler Wheeler (R) pushed back, saying, "Rep. Cahil, you talked about public schools, about keeping parents informed. Linn-mar has a policy that does the opposite, which is what we're fixing, that parents will be informed if something is drastic is happening at school. The school does not have the right to keep secrets from them."
Also on Thursday, House lawmakers passed a bill that would limit what personal information that the state taxpayer's watchdog could demand during an audit. State Auditor Rob Sand is notably the only statewide elected Democrat.
During a press conference on Thursday, Sand called it, "the worst pro-corruption bill and worst perversion of checks and balances in Iowa's history."
Essentially, agencies being audited would be able to hide records from the state auditor if they don't want the auditor to see them. The auditor would not have the subpoena power anymore, so they can't go to court to get those records.
The House amended the bill on Thursday, so it has to go through the Senate once more. If they pass it, it will go to Governor Reynolds' desk for signature.