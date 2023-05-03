Controversial child labor bill passes Iowa House

DES MOINES, Iowa (KWWL) -- A controversial child labor bill has passed the Iowa House.
The bill allows 14-year-olds to work six hour night shifts, allows 15-year-olds to work on assembly lines, and allows 16 and 17-year-olds to serve alcohol in restaurants, but not bars.
Democrats argue that this is not a solution for the current workforce shortage, and that adults must protect children.
Johnson County Representative Elinor Levin (D) said of the bill, "It's our responsibility as adults to care about and protect all children in Iowa. By enacting this law, we say it's on them to say 'I'm too tired to work that extra shift, to work those extra hours.'"
Republicans say that the changes give kids more opportunities to earn money and to get access to opportunities at a younger age.
Story County Representative Dave Deyoe (R) said, "Some of these benefits include less poverty, money for future education, less delinquent behavior, experience in the workplace and access to mentors and role models, and finally exposure to careers that may mean a more successful future."
The bill passed the House in a 60-34 vote. It will go back to the Senate where lawmakers will debate amendments passed by the House.