Christina Bohannan announces candidacy for Iowa's 1st Congressional District

IOWA CITY, Iowa (KWWL) -- Democrat Christina Bohannan has announced her candidacy for Iowa's 1st Congressional District on Tuesday, set to take on Republican Congresswoman Mariannette Miller-Meeks in a rematch in 2024.
Bohannan, a Democrat, was defeated by Miller-Meeks in last fall's 1st congressional race.
“I’m running for Congress because it has never been more clear that we need change,” Bohannan said in a press release on Tuesday.
She continued, "Time after time, Representative Miller-Meeks has abandoned Iowa values to line up with the most radical members of her party. It’s time we brought back some Iowa common sense. I will always do what’s best for Iowans, to rebuild this country, and rebuild the middle class. Change starts right here, right now.”
Iowa's 1st Congressional District encompasses the counties of Cedar, Clinton, Des Moines, Henry, Iowa, Jackson, Jasper, Jefferson, Johnson, Jones, Keokuk, Lee, Louisa, Mahaska, Marion, Muscatine, Scott, Van Buren, Warren, and Washington.