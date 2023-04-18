Child labor bill passes Iowa Senate

DES MOINES, Iowa (KWWL) -- The child labor bill has officially passed in the Iowa Senate 32 - 17 votes.
Iowa senators were in session on Tuesday morning until 5:00 a.m. hearing arguments over the bill SF-542.
This would loosen restrictions for child labor laws and lets teenagers work in some jobs they are currently restricted from doing, such as serving alcohol and operating certain machinery.
About 90 minutes after the Senate adjourned, the Iowa Federation of Labor issued a statement, calling the, "passage of child labor expansion a disgrace."
In the statement, AFL-CIO Communication Director Lance Coles went on to say, "This bill is out of compliance with federal law, will do nothing to attract new Iowans, and puts children at risk of death in dangerous occupations. Furthermore, the majority party's inability and unwillingness to answer any questions about this legislation... disenfranchises Iowans from the political process and takes away their elected representative's ability to get them answers."