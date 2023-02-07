 Skip to main content
&&

Cedar Falls Mayor Rob Green not seeking reelection in 2024

  • Updated
  • 0

CEDAR FALLS, Iowa (KWWL) -- Cedar Falls Mayor Rob Green will not be seeking reelection, according to a letter posted on his official Facebook page.

In the post Green said, "I look forward to finishing strong as Mayor in 2023, and then turning over the Mayor's Office to a (hopefully) highly-qualified new city CEO in January 2024."

Green said that his Mayor role has been "fascinating and imminently rewarding", but cites family time as a key decision in not running again. However, he talked about the possibility of running again in the future.

"I greatly appreciate the words of encouragement from so many of you to continue in office; I do intend to run again when Jocelyn and I are empty nesters down the road."

Green ended the letter by saying that Cedar Falls is "the most wonderful town I've ever experienced."

