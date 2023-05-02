Cedar Falls Mayor Green to sign Pride Month proclamation after 7-1 city council vote

CEDAR FALLS, Iowa (KWWL) -- Cedar Falls Mayor Rob Green says that he will sign a Pride Month proclamation, which passed the city council in a 7-1 vote.
The decision comes after Green said he'd abstain from signing it due to his religious beliefs. People spoke out in support of the proclamation on Monday night's city council meeting. Some people even called for Green's resignation.
Those who spoke said the Mayor has a duty to serve and represent everyone in the city, regardless of his personal beliefs.
Some people mentioned how they've felt unsafe in Iowa in recent months due to recent legislation passed in Des Moines, and how representation is important for younger people. Most of those who addressed the council spoke in support of the proclamation.
However, one person spoke against the proclamation, saying that he respected living and working with a diverse group of people, but doesn't believe that anyone should be given special treatment as a result.
Our original report on the issue, before the city council vote, can be found here.