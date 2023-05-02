 Skip to main content
Edit

...Periods of Gusty Winds and Elevated Fire Danger This Afternoon...

What: Breezy winds from the northwest 20-30 mph, gusting to near
40-45 mph at times. Relative humidity values dropping to near 20%
this afternoon combined with the gusty winds and drier surface
vegetation will lead to elevated fire danger today.

Where: Most of Central Iowa.

When: Until 4pm this afternoon.

Impacts: Any fires that ignite may spread rapidly in these
conditions, especially for areas near and north of US Highway 20
where fuels remain more cured (dry). Unsecured outdoor objects may
be blown around and smaller tree branches may break with the gusty
winds.

Preparedness and Precautionary Actions: Burning is discouraged under
these conditions. Also, take care to prevent the start of accidental
fires when smoking or operating vehicles around dry vegetation. Use
extra caution when driving in the breezy conditions, especially
if operating a high profile vehicle.

Cedar Falls Mayor Green to sign Pride Month proclamation after 7-1 city council vote

  • Updated
  • 0

CEDAR FALLS, Iowa (KWWL) -- Cedar Falls Mayor Rob Green says that he will sign a Pride Month proclamation, which passed the city council in a 7-1 vote.

The decision comes after Green said he'd abstain from signing it due to his religious beliefs. People spoke out in support of the proclamation on Monday night's city council meeting. Some people even called for Green's resignation.

Those who spoke said the Mayor has a duty to serve and represent everyone in the city, regardless of his personal beliefs.

Some people mentioned how they've felt unsafe in Iowa in recent months due to recent legislation passed in Des Moines, and how representation is important for younger people. Most of those who addressed the council spoke in support of the proclamation.

However, one person spoke against the proclamation, saying that he respected living and working with a diverse group of people, but doesn't believe that anyone should be given special treatment as a result.

Our original report on the issue, before the city council vote, can be found here.