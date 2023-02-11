Books, civics tests and gender identity: A closer look at Governor Reynolds' new education bill

DES MOINES, Iowa (KWWL)- Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds unveiled a new education bill this week dealing with parental rights over their children's education and materials taught in the classroom.
GENDER INSTRUCTION
The bill prohibits instruction on gender identity and sexual activity in grades K through 3 in public school districts, accredited nonpublic schools, charter schools and innovation zone schools. It bans human growth and development instruction from including "any program, curriculum, material, test, survey, questionnaire, activity, announcement, promotion, or instruction of any kind" on the topic. It requires the instruction in Kindergarten to be "age-appropriate and research-based."
It also eliminated the requirement that the health curriculum in grades 7 through 12 include instruction about HPV and the availability of an HPV vaccine.
CIVICS
The bill would require High School civics courses to give students the U,s, citizenship test. As a condition of graduation, students would need to get at least 70% of the questions on the test correct. School districts and accredited nonpublic schools would be required to submit the test results the Iowa Department of Education every year.
EMOTIONAL LEARNING
Similar to other bills introduced this legislative session, it would prohibit school districts, charter schools and innovation zone schools from conducting exams or surveys to assess a student's mental, physical or emotional health not required by state or federal law, without parental consent. If they do give one, they'd have to give parents written notice at least seven days prior.
BOOKS
School districts would have to publish several lists of information online, including:
All materials used in the classroom
All people who are in direct contact with a student
All books available in the classroom and library
A detailed explanation of policies and procedures to request the removal of materials from schools.
School districts would have to notify the Iowa Department of Education within seven days of any book that is removed from the classroom or library. The state DOE would also need to create and maintain a comprehensive online list of all materials moved from classrooms in the state.
If a student wants to check out a book from the library on the removal list, school districts would have to get permission from parents.
GENDER IDENTITY
The bill requires school districts to notify parents if they reasonably believe the child expresses "a gender identity different than the biological sex listed on the minor child's official birth certificate." However, there is an exception if the district determines it would lead to child abuse. In that case, the district would report the case to the Department of Health and Human Services.
Under the proposed legislation, school district employees would need parental permission to use a nickname or pronoun for a student, not on the child's birth certificate.
Parents would also have to consent and get at least 48-hour notice of any guest lecturer, presenter, activity, or instruction involving obscene or sexually explicit material.
It also says that parents or guardians "bear the ultimate responsibility to make decisions affecting the parent's or guardian's minor child, including decisions related to the minor child's medical care, moral up bringing, religious up bringing, residence, education, and extra curricular activities."
It includes civil penalties for schools if they violate the provisions in the bill. A first violation would be a written warning to the school board, but each subsequent violation would result in a civil penalty of up to $5,000.