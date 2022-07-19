Bleichner wins Independence special election

INDEPENDENCE, Iowa (KWWL) -- Brad Bleichner is the winner in Tuesday's special election in Independence to fill the open mayor's seat.
Unofficial results show Bleichner winning 72.70% of the vote, beating out challengers Nathan Hansen and Denny Vaughn. Hansen earned 20.44% of the vote, with Vaughn getting 6.57%.
Tuesday's special election was held after previous mayor Robert "Bob" Hill passed away suddenly in April.
Hill had been mayor since January and worked on the City Council for more than a decade. He died at 70-year-old and is survived by his wife, Audrey, and their daughters Beth, Erin, and Laura.
Bleichner has served as the Director on the Independence Community School Board since June of 2021. He and his wife, who is originally from Manchester, moved to Independence from Southern California in 2015.