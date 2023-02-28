Bills that would ban gender affirming care for transgender kids moving forward

 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Iowa...

Cedar River at Cedar Falls affecting Black Hawk County.

Shell Rock River at Shell Rock affecting Bremer, Butler and Black
Hawk Counties.

Black Hawk Creek at Hudson affecting Black Hawk County.

.Heavy rain will fall on a deep primed snowpack leading to the melt
increasing. Flows in rivers will increase quickly and reach critical
levels.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

&&

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov.


...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM LATE TONIGHT TO TOMORROW
MORNING...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Black Hawk Creek at Hudson.

* WHEN...From late tonight to tomorrow morning.

* IMPACTS...At 14.0 feet, Water affects Watters Road. Some
residential evacuations may be needed. Ridgeway Avenue at US 63 in
Waterloo is flooded.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 1:45 PM CST Tuesday the stage was 12.4 feet and rising.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 14.0
feet just after midnight tonight.
- Flood stage is 14.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM LATE TONIGHT TO THURSDAY
EVENING...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Cedar River at Cedar Falls.

* WHEN...From late tonight to Thursday evening.

* IMPACTS...At 89.7 feet, Water covers the road at 1712 and 1118
Cottage Row Road.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 1:45 PM CST Tuesday the stage was 86.0 feet and rising.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage
late tonight to a crest of 89.7 feet tomorrow evening. It
will then fall below flood stage early Thursday afternoon.
- Flood stage is 89.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL TOMORROW EVENING...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Shell Rock River at Shell Rock.

* WHEN...Until tomorrow evening.

* IMPACTS...At 12.5 feet, Seepage occurs in several basements close
to the river.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 1:45 PM CST Tuesday the stage was 12.1 feet and falling.
- Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours
ending at 1:45 PM CST Tuesday was 12.1 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 12.4
feet this evening. It will then fall below flood stage early
tomorrow afternoon.
- Flood stage is 12.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Bills that would ban gender affirming care for transgender kids moving forward

  • Updated
DES MOINES, Iowa (KWWL) -- Bills that would ban gender affirming care for transgender kids in Iowa are moving forward in the Iowa House.

Two bills passed their subcommittees on Tuesday. The bills would prohibit gender affirming surgery or hormonal treatment for minors. These treatments aim to support a transgender person's gender identity.

Supporters called into the Senate Health and Human Services subcommittee urging lawmakers to pass it. One dad claimed the treatments are dangerous.

He said, "Allowing and encouraging minors to take these life altering and potentially dangerous decisions is not something we should do in Iowa."

Opponents of the bill also vocal at Tuesday's hearing, including an OBGYN, who says denying gender affirming services is detrimental to children, as well as a trans woman who's also a city council member in Hiawatha.

Amy Wickendall said, "I went to a patriotic Christian private school that taught us America was god's country... that men were men and women were women. And yet, I learned all of that, and I am still trans, because being trans is a condition of the human race."

Two bills also passed out of subcommittees that would require school bathrooms to be used by the gender assigned at birth.