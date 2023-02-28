Bills that would ban gender affirming care for transgender kids moving forward

DES MOINES, Iowa (KWWL) -- Bills that would ban gender affirming care for transgender kids in Iowa are moving forward in the Iowa House.
Two bills passed their subcommittees on Tuesday. The bills would prohibit gender affirming surgery or hormonal treatment for minors. These treatments aim to support a transgender person's gender identity.
Supporters called into the Senate Health and Human Services subcommittee urging lawmakers to pass it. One dad claimed the treatments are dangerous.
He said, "Allowing and encouraging minors to take these life altering and potentially dangerous decisions is not something we should do in Iowa."
Opponents of the bill also vocal at Tuesday's hearing, including an OBGYN, who says denying gender affirming services is detrimental to children, as well as a trans woman who's also a city council member in Hiawatha.
Amy Wickendall said, "I went to a patriotic Christian private school that taught us America was god's country... that men were men and women were women. And yet, I learned all of that, and I am still trans, because being trans is a condition of the human race."
Two bills also passed out of subcommittees that would require school bathrooms to be used by the gender assigned at birth.