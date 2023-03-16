Bill that would restrict school bathrooms by sex assigned at birth heads to Governor's desk

DES MOINES, Iowa (KWWL) -- A bill that would restrict school bathroom access to a person's sex assigned at birth has passed the Iowa House and now heads to Governor Kim Reynolds' desk to be signed into law.
The bill, known as SF-482, passed the House on Thursday afternoon.
The bill prohibits, "persons from entering single and multiple occupancy restrooms or changing areas and other facilities in elementary and secondary schools that do not correspond with the person's biological sex and including effective date provisions."
Under the bill, transgender students would have to use the bathroom corresponding to the sex they were assigned at birth.
Advocacy group One-Iowa's Executive Director, Courtney Reyes, condemned the legislation, calling it an attack on transgender children.
In a statement, Reyes said in part, "We think the Attorney General has better things to do than check up on children's bathroom habits. We invite the Governor to demonstrate leadership and make the right choice."
Crawford County Representative Steve Holt said, "I've heard a lot about the feelings of those who are transgender. This bill tries to be sensitive to those feelings. But what about the legitimate concerns, safety concerns, privacy concerns, of our daughters who don't want to change clothes around a biological male, or our sons who don't want to change clothes around females."
Johnson County Representative Elinor Levin commented, "We are accepting the false narrative that there's a problem so we can sweep in and be heroes, yet disregarding that our trans kids are the ones who face harassment and even violence as a result. I am asking you personally - please do not do this to them."
The bill also allows the attorney general to step in and investigate alleged violations. The bill passed the House 57-39 after previously passing the Senate.