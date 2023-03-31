Biden tells Rolling Fork residents federal government will cover cost to clean up deadly storms: 'You're not alone'

 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...THIS IS A PARTICULARLY DANGEROUS SITUATION. STRONG LONG LIVED
TORNADOES MAY OCCUR...

THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE HAS ISSUED TORNADO WATCH 93 IN
EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM CDT THIS EVENING FOR THE FOLLOWING AREAS

IN IOWA THIS WATCH INCLUDES 41 COUNTIES

IN CENTRAL IOWA

BOONE                 DALLAS                GRUNDY
HAMILTON              HARDIN                JASPER
MARSHALL              POLK                  POWESHIEK
STORY                 TAMA                  WEBSTER

IN NORTH CENTRAL IOWA

BUTLER                CERRO GORDO           FRANKLIN
HANCOCK               HUMBOLDT              WINNEBAGO
WORTH                 WRIGHT

IN NORTHEAST IOWA

BLACK HAWK            BREMER

IN SOUTH CENTRAL IOWA

APPANOOSE             CLARKE                DECATUR
LUCAS                 MADISON               MAHASKA
MARION                MONROE                RINGGOLD
UNION                 WARREN                WAYNE

IN SOUTHEAST IOWA

DAVIS                 WAPELLO

IN SOUTHWEST IOWA

ADAIR                 ADAMS                 TAYLOR

IN WEST CENTRAL IOWA

GREENE                GUTHRIE

THIS INCLUDES THE CITIES OF ACKLEY, ADAIR, ADEL, ALBIA, ALLERTON,
ALLISON, AMES, APLINGTON, BAYARD, BEDFORD, BELMOND, BLOOMFIELD,
BOONE, BRITT, CARLISLE, CASEY, CEDAR FALLS, CENTERVILLE,
CHARITON, CLARION, CLARKSVILLE, CLEAR LAKE, CONRAD, CORNING,
CORYDON, CRESTON, DES MOINES, DIKE, DUMONT, DYSART, EAGLE GROVE,
EARLHAM, ELDORA, FONTANELLE, FOREST CITY, FORT DODGE, GARNER,
GLADBROOK, GREENE, GREENFIELD, GRINNELL, GRUNDY CENTER,
GUTHRIE CENTER, HAMPTON, HUMBOLDT, HUMESTON, INDIANOLA,
IOWA FALLS, JEFFERSON, KANAWHA, KNOXVILLE, LAKE MILLS, LAMONI,
LENOX, LEON, MANLY, MARSHALLTOWN, MASON CITY, MOUNT AYR,
NEW MARKET, NEWTON, NORTHWOOD, NORWALK, OSCEOLA, OSKALOOSA,
OTTUMWA, PANORA, PARKERSBURG, PELLA, PERRY, REINBECK, SEYMOUR,
SHELL ROCK, STUART, TAMA, TOLEDO, TRAER, WATERLOO, WAUKEE,
WAVERLY, WEBSTER CITY, WELLSBURG, AND WINTERSET.

...THIS IS A PARTICULARLY DANGEROUS SITUATION. STRONG LONG LIVED
TORNADOES MAY OCCUR...

* PRIMARY THREATS INCLUDE...

NUMEROUS TORNADOES EXPECTED WITH A FEW INTENSE TORNADOES LIKELY.
WIDESPREAD LARGE HAIL AND ISOLATED VERY LARGE HAIL EVENTS TO 3
INCHES IN DIAMETER LIKELY.
WIDESPREAD DAMAGING WIND GUSTS TO 70 MPH LIKELY.

PROBABILITY TABLE:
PROB OF 2 OR MORE TORNADOES                        : >95%
PROB OF 1 OR MORE STRONG /EF2-EF5/ TORNADOES       :  90%
PROB OF 10 OR MORE SEVERE WIND EVENTS              :  90%
PROB OF 1 OR MORE WIND EVENTS >= 75 MPH            :  10%
PROB OF 10 OR MORE SEVERE HAIL EVENTS              :  80%
PROB OF 1 OR MORE HAIL EVENTS >= 2 INCHES          :  60%
PROB OF 6 OR MORE COMBINED SEVERE HAIL/WIND EVENTS : >95%
MEAN STORM MOTION /MPH/                            :  NE 45

Weather Alert

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 7 AM CDT
SATURDAY...

* WHAT...West winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 55 mph
expected.

* WHERE...Portions of central and southern Iowa.

* WHEN...From 1 PM this afternoon to 7 AM CDT Saturday.

* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.
Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may
result.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Fire weather concerns remain across
southern Iowa today, especially later this afternoon when
relative humidity values begin to fall. The combination of
strong west winds and humidity levels falling to around 35 to
40 percent will produce very high fire danger by later this
afternoon. Any fires that do occur may be difficult to
control.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.

&&

Biden tells Rolling Fork residents federal government will cover cost to clean up deadly storms: 'You're not alone'

  • Updated
  • 0

President Joe Biden reaffirmed the federal government's commitment to the people of Mississippi as he visited the state on Friday, formally announcing that the administration will cover the full cost of the state's emergency response to the deadly tornado-spawning storms that hit the southeast US last week.

The announcement, which case as he toured Rolling Fork, Mississippi, means the federal government will assume the full cost over the next 30 days for measures like operating shelters, paying overtime to first responders and removing debris.

"I just want you to know as you fight through this. You're not alone. The American people will be with you. They'll help you through it. And so will I," Biden said after meeting with families and first responders.

The president also announced that the Federal Emergency Management Agency is opening disaster recovery centers in four Mississippi counties -- Humphreys, Monroe, Sharkey and Carroll -- on Monday to help impacted communities, according to a White House official. Centers like this are essentially mobile offices set up following a disaster that people can visit to learn about assistance programs, apply for assistance or check on their application, as well as get help with finding information on housing or rental assistance, according to FEMA.

"We'll be there to the very end, right. We will be there for the years ahead as they go through the recovery process," FEMA Administrator Deanne Criswell told reporters aboard Air Force One on Friday.

There are currently over 300 federal personnel on the ground working to help the ongoing response to the disaster, coordinating with local officials, conducting damage assistance and going door to door to check in on residents.

Last weekend's storms killed at least 26 people, knocked out power for tens of thousands of homes and businesses, trapped people in their homes and cut ruinous paths across Alabama, Mississippi and Tennessee. Biden approved a major disaster declaration for Mississippi last weekend.

"Unfortunately, I've been to too many sites like this over the last two years, around the country, probably with the FEMA director, better part of 12 to 15," Biden said, adding: "I always see the same thing in America -- When the neighborhood is in trouble, the whole neighborhood comes to help."

Mississippi's Republican Gov. Tate Reeves and first lady, US Republican Sen. Cindy Hyde-Smith and the Rolling Fork Mayor Eldridge Walker, as well as other local and federal officials accompanied the president.

The Bidens' visit comes as the region braces for even more potentially severe storms with more than 75 million people across 18 states at risk of severe weather Friday in the Mississippi Valley and Tennessee and Ohio Valleys.

"We're always watching the weather and I'm very concerned about the amount of storms that are coming in and the storms that we might see today," Criswell said.

"After this storm, I talked with the National Weather Service and they were comparing what the weather systems are looking like now to that which -- what we saw in 2011," she added, pointing to terrible tornadoes that year in Missouri and Alabama which killed more than a hundred people and wrecked communities. "The most important thing that we can do is help make sure people understand what their risk is."

This story and headline have been updated with additional developments.

