Biden says objects shot down over North America last week appear to not be part of China's spy balloon operation

Weather Alert

...Snow Ending Southeast By Early Evening... .Snow will continue to move across southeast Iowa before tapering off bu early this evening. The peak snowfall rates around an inch per hour will persist southeast for just another hour or two. Breezy winds from the north will continue to cause blowing snow in open areas through early this evening as well. Give yourself plenty of space between vehicles and extra time to reach your destination if out on the roads this afternoon. ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CST THIS EVENING... * WHAT...Light to moderate snow. Additional snow accumulations of up to one inch. * WHERE...Portions of central Iowa. * WHEN...Until 6 PM CST this evening. * IMPACTS...Plan on snow covered roads and slippery conditions. Patchy blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous conditions could impact the evening commute. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Slow down and use caution while traveling. For the latest travel conditions, check the Iowa 511 app, www.511ia.org, or dial 511. &&