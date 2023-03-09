Auditor Rob Sand speaking out against bill that would limit his office's powers

DES MOINES, Iowa (KWWL) -- Iowa Auditor Rob Sand is speaking out against a new bill limiting the powers of his office.
Senate file 478 would block the state auditor from accessing some information such as tax returns, medical records, police reports, or academic records.
Under the bill, the entity being audited would have to agree to allow the auditor access.
Sand says that the bill would hamper his ability to conduct independent audits and serve as a watchdog for taxpayers.
Sand responded saying, "Why do we want to tempt people in positions of trust and power with the ability to hide and bury everything they have ever done? That is exactly what this bill does. And that's why there is no limit. That's the answer. At the end of the day, no limit to what we couldn't find out. No limit to the number of audits we couldn't produce."
Sand says a lack of audits could harm the state's credit rating and put hundreds of millions of dollars in federal funding at risk.