Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...Winter Storm Still Impacting Portions of Northern and Central
Iowa into the Evening...

A late season winter storm will continue to produce light to
moderate snowfall into the evening hours. Highest additional
snowfall accumulations will be over portions of northern into
eastern Iowa where 1 inch or so may yet fall Lesser amounts will
be seen for locations to the south and west. Some areas may see
wet roads or sidewalks become icy as temperatures freeze after
dark, but widespread significant travel impacts are not expected.

We will continue with update statements this evening as the storm
continues drifting northeast and has less impact on the area.

...WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT CST
TONIGHT...

* WHAT...Snow expected. Additional snow accumulation of 2 to 4
inches.

* WHERE...Portions of northern and central Iowa.

* WHEN...Until midnight CST Thursday night.

* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery and slushy road conditions. The
hazardous conditions could impact the Thursday evening commute.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency.

For the latest travel conditions, check the Iowa 511 app,
www.511ia.org, or dial 511.

&&

Auditor Rob Sand speaking out against bill that would limit his office's powers

  • Updated
  • 0

DES MOINES, Iowa (KWWL) -- Iowa Auditor Rob Sand is speaking out against a new bill limiting the powers of his office.

Senate file 478 would block the state auditor from accessing some information such as tax returns, medical records, police reports, or academic records.

Under the bill, the entity being audited would have to agree to allow the auditor access.

Sand says that the bill would hamper his ability to conduct independent audits and serve as a watchdog for taxpayers.

Sand responded saying, "Why do we want to tempt people in positions of trust and power with the ability to hide and bury everything they have ever done? That is exactly what this bill does. And that's why there is no limit. That's the answer. At the end of the day, no limit to what we couldn't find out. No limit to the number of audits we couldn't produce."

Sand says a lack of audits could harm the state's credit rating and put hundreds of millions of dollars in federal funding at risk.

