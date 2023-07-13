Auditor Rob Sand embarks on 100 Town Hall tour

WATERLOO, Iowa (KWWL) -- Iowa state Auditor Rob Sand has begun his fifth 100 Town Hall Tour, making stops across several eastern Iowa cities.
The Democratic auditor stopped by Cedar Falls, Independence and Waverly on Thursday where he answered questions from the public about recent tax headlines and events in the state.
In the last month, a new law went into effect allowing state agencies to deny the Auditor's Office information when requested.
Sand says that there haven't been any issues since the law was signed, but he expects them to start as the days go on.
Sand said on Thursday, "This law just went into effect July 1st. We, to my knowledge, haven't been denied access to any records yet. But there is no doubt that when you give people in positions of trust and power the ability to hide wrongdoing that they're responsible for, sooner or later they're gonna take you up on that offer."
Despite Sand being the only elected Democrat in a statewide office in Iowa, he says that he's always willing to work in a bipartisan way with Republicans.
Auditor Sand will be making stops in Anamosa, Maquoketa, Elkader and Dubuque on Friday.