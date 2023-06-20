ACLU calling on Dyersville to change ordinance on drag shows

DYERSVILLE, Iowa (KWWL) -- The ACLU (American Civil Liberties Union) is calling on Dyersville to change how drag shows in the city are classified.
The ACLU sent a letter to Dyersville, asking the city to change the ordinance that classifies male and female impersonators as adult entertainment.
The ACLU says that means they're regulating drag shows through zoning, because adult entertainment has special zoning restrictions - like certain places they can be located. The ACLU is saying the ordinances are unconstitutional.
Staff Attorney for ACLU Shefali Aurora said on Tuesday, "These ordinances are being used to target drag which has become specifically with the LGBTQ community, and drag performers often performed in bars and spaces that are specifically catering to these ordinances simply perpetuates the history of hostility toward culture."
The ACLU also says that the ordinances violate free speech and are too broad in scope. Both Pella and Waukee were also sent letters asking to change their ordinances within 14 days.