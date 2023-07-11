Abortion rights advocates and opponents made their opinions heard in a public hearing

DES MOINES, Iowa (KWWL) -- On Tuesday morning, the Iowa House gave the public an opportunity to make their thoughts heard on the proposed bill that would ban abortions after six weeks in Iowa.
Many people on both sides took the opportunity to share their thoughts on the proposed bill. This included a pair of women, one on each side of the issue, who had an abortion themselves.
The hearing lasted an hour and a half and began at 9:30 a.m. People that were in favor of the bill and opposed to the bill took turns sharing their viewpoint. Each individual was given only two minutes to speak.
Leah Vanden Bosch started sharing her abortion story after receiving are five years ago. On Tuesday, she was emotional while explaining how legislation like this has impacted her life.
Bosch said, "I'm tired of being a political pawn, with my mental health and reproductive decision up for speculation and debate. I was born and raised in Iowa, and choosing to come back and live here in my adult life has been a dehumanizing experience."
Kristi Judkins, the Executive Director of Iowa Right to Life, also spoke on Tuesday morning. Judkins shared that she understands both sides of the issue, even making the decision to receive an abortion in 1981. However, she now advocates others not to do the same.
Judkins said, "People have labeled me a hypocrite, but I ask you, who here would tell someone to make the same, negative, permanent, life changing mistake? I doubt you would want people to suffer the same consequence, but rather help them understand the truth."
These were only two people that spoke on Tuesday. Other speakers included political advocates, doctors, religious leaders and individuals sharing their personal stories.