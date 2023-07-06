Abortion activists on both sides react to upcoming special session

DUBUQUE, Iowa (KWWL) -- Pro-abortion and anti-abortion rights activists are speaking up after Governor Kim Reynolds announced a special legislative session focused on legislating abortion access.
There's a lot of questions around how restrictive the legislature is planning to make the laws around abortion. However, activists on both sides of the issue say they are watching what comes out of the session very closely.
Last month, the Iowa Supreme Court rejected Reynolds' request to implement a previously struck-down law that would have created a ban on abortions after six weeks. Justices said that it was up to legislators to create a new law around abortion. This upcoming session is the avenue toward that.
In a press conference on Thursday, abortion providers across Iowa shared their concerns over what restricting access could mean for Iowans.
Ruth Richardson, President and CEO of Planned Parenthood of the North Central States says that any restriction on healthcare causes harm.
Richardson said, "All healthcare is connected. When you limit some forms of healthcare you decrease access across the board to essential services.”
Anti-abortion activists see this legislative session as a culmination of their work over the last decade. Augustine Payne with Dubuque Right to Life says they're excited to see the legislature make it a priority.
Payne said, "We’re pleased that the legislature, Governor Reynolds, is making this a priority by calling a special session after the Supreme Court decisions. So we’re hoping and we want everybody to have an equal right to life from the moment of conception till natural death.”
The special session is scheduled for Tuesday, July 11. There is no indication for how long legislators could be working on it.
Activists on both sides say that they're expecting some fairly restrictive legislation.