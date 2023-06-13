Aaron Hawbaker to enter Cedar Falls city council race

CEDAR FALLS, Iowa (KWWL) -- A second candidate is in the running for Cedar Falls' Ward 4 city council seat this fall.
Aaron Hawbaker plans to kick off his campaign next Monday night at the Octopus on College Hill.
Hawbaker, a graduate from the University of Northern Iowa, says that he wants to continue development on College Hill and Seerly Park. He also supports strong neighborhoods and collaborative partnerships between the city and UNI.
Currently, Hawbaker and Gabe Groothuis are the only candidates in the Ward 4 race.