"A growing crisis" : Senator Chuck Grassley shares story of Sgt. Jim Smith in hearing on law enforcement safety

WASHINGTON, D.C. (KWWL) - Lawmakers on Capitol Hill heard the story of Iowa State Patrol Sergeant, Jim Smith as part of a Senate Judiciary Committee hearing to address law enforcement safety and crime against police Tuesday morning.
Sgt. Smith was shot and killed while responding to a standoff in Grundy Center in April of 2021. He served 27 years with the Iowa State Patrol. At the time of his death, Sgt. Smith worked at the Oelwein District 10 office.
Senator Chuck Grassley is a ranking member of the Judiciary Committee and oversaw the testimony. In his opening statement, Senator Grassley highlighted the statistics accompanied with crime against police.
"Nationwide, 73 officers were intentionally killed last year, the highest number since the 9/11 attacks. That’s a 59 percent increase from the previous year. 133 officers were shot in ambush style attacks, an increase of 123 percent over the previous year," said Grassley. "The most recent data shows that violent crime is rising across the country, but violence against police officers is up even higher. This is a unique and critical problem."
The Senator is calling on Congress to address what he calls a "growing crisis."
A former Grundy County Sheriff's Deputy who was there when Sgt. Smith lost his life last year, testified before the committee Tuesday. Zachery Andersen now works as a public safety officer in Cedar Falls. He says Smith made the ultimate sacrifice on April 9, 2021 and taught him the true meaning of leadership and heroism.
"I ask you today to lead like Jim would – by defending us, protecting us, caring for us, and validating the work we do," said Officer Andersen. "As law-enforcement officers we talk about holding the line, the thin blue line. Serving and protecting those in need. We need our families, our friends, our communities and our nation’s leaders to have our back as we fight to hold that line."
Sgt. Smith's widow, Kathy Smith submitted written testimony honoring her late husband and calling for more support for law enforcement officers.
"These men and women in blue made a promise to serve and protect the people in our communities while facing the risk of paying the ultimate sacrifice. They do so willingly and with great courage each and every day," she wrote. "My husband had a love for justice and was one of the many who swore to protect others. He, along with many others, ended up giving his life for the sake of Justice."
Officer Andersen's full remarks can be found here.
Senator Grassley's opening statement can be found in full, here.